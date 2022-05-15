Okinawa marks 50 years of end to US rule amid protests

Kishida and his minister in charge of the islands were in Okinawa, where hundreds of protesters staged a rally Saturday demanding a speedier reduction of U.S. military forces, as fears grow that Okinawa may become a front line of conflict amid rising China tensions. More protests were planned Sunday on Okinawa's outer islands.

Resentment and frustration run deep in Okinawa over the heavy U.S. presence and Tokyo's lack of effort to negotiate with Washington to balance the security burden between mainland Japan and the southern island group.

Because of the US. bases, Okinawa faces burdens including noise, pollution, accidents and crime related to American troops, Okinawan officials and residents say.

Adding to Okinawa's fears is the growing deployment of Japanese missile defense and amphibious capabilities on Okinawa's outer islands, including Ishigaki, Miyako and Yonaguni, which are close to geopolitical hotspots like Taiwan.

Okinawa was the site of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, which killed about 200,000 people, nearly half of them Okinawan residents.

Okinawa was sacrificed by Japan’s imperial army to defend the mainland, and many Okinawans are skeptical that the Japanese military would protect them in future conflicts, experts say.

The U.S. military kept its troop presence on the island group for 20 years longer than most of Japan, until 1972, due to Okinawa’s strategic importance for Pacific security to deter Russia and communism.

Many Okinawans had hoped that the islands' return to Japan would improve the economy and human rights situation as well as base burdens.

Today, a majority of the 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact and 70% of military facilities are still in Okinawa, which accounts for only 0.6% of Japanese land. The burden has increased from less than 60% in 1972 because unwelcomed U.S. bases were moved from the mainland.

Emperor Naruhito, in his online speech from his Tokyo palace, acknowledged “many issues” remain on Okinawa and said "I hope that the people, including the younger generation, will have a deeper understanding of Okinawa.”

His abdicated father Akihito, devoted to atoning for scars of the war fought in his father Hirohito's name, was nearly hit by a Molotov cocktail during a 1975 visit as crown prince, but continued showing a special interest in Okinawa.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to visit Japan next week, praised the strong U.S.-Japan alliance and their shared values and vision.

“I am profoundly grateful for Japan’s resolute support for democracy, freedom, and the rule of law and for Okinawa’s contribution to advancing these ideals,” Biden said in a statement.

The biggest sticking point between Okinawa and Tokyo is the central government’s insistence that a U.S. marine base in a crowded neighborhood, the Futenma air station, should be relocated within Okinawa instead of moving it elsewhere as demanded by many Okinawans.

Tokyo and Washington initially agreed in 1996 to close the station after the 1995 rape of a schoolgirl by three U.S. military personnel led to a massive anti-base movement.

Tamaki earlier in May submitted a petition to Kishida's government and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel demanding a significant reduction of the U.S. military in Okinawa, the immediate closure of the Futenma base and the scrapping of a new base in Henoko.

Economic, educational and social development in Okinawa lagged behind as Japan enjoyed a postwar economic surge that was helped by lower defense spending because of the U.S. military presence in Okinawa.

The central government's development fund since the reversion has improved Okinawa's infrastructure but the growth of local industry that was largely hampered during U.S. rule is still largely limited to tourism.

Today, Okinawa’s average household income is the lowest and its unemployment is the highest of Japan’s 47 prefectures. If land taken by the U.S. military is returned to the prefecture for other use, it would produce three times more income for Okinawa than the island now makes from bases, Tamaki said recently.

Okinawan authorities regularly face denials by the U.S side in criminal and environmental investigations.

This story corrects the location of Okinawan ceremony to Ginowan, not the prefectural capital of Naha.

Caption An elderly man visits a height near the U.S. Marine Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa, Japan Sunday, May 15, 2022. Okinawa on Sunday is marking the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan after 27 years of American rule on May 15, 1972, amid protests against a continued heavy U.S. military presence and lack of support from the mainland. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, sixth right, and Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, fourth right, attend a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, Japan Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, seen on screen, delivers a video message during the ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan after 27 years of American rule Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. The ceremony is held in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously for the first time. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption Governor of Okinawa Denny Tamaki, seen on a screen, delivers a speech during the ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan after 27 years of American rule Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. The ceremony is held in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously for the first time. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito, right on a screen, delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, in Tokyo Sunday, May 15, 2022. The ceremonies are held in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are seen on a screen during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, in Tokyo, Japan Sunday, May 15, 2022. The ceremonies are held in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, center, delivers a speech during the ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan after 27 years of American rule Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. The ceremony is held in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously for the first time. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, Japan Sunday, May 15, 2022. The ceremonies are held in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, Japan Sunday, May 15, 2022. The ceremonies are held in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, right, attend a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, Japan Sunday, May 15, 2022. The ceremonies are held in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited