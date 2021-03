Oklahoma can't hang with Timme, Gonzaga; top seed advances

Austin Reaves scored 27 points for Oklahoma (16-11), and after trailing by 19 with 12 minutes left, the Sooners pulled within 77-68 on his 3-pointer with 2:37 left. It was the first 3 of the second half for Oklahoma and the first time the deficit was within single digits since late in the first half.

But Timme was perfect on four free throws sandwiched around a basket from Alondes Williams, and after an Oklahoma turnover, All-American Corey Kispert pushed the lead to 14 with his fourth 3-pointer.

Timme, sporting a handlebar mustache, was 9 of 12 shooting and 12 of 14 at the free-throw line.

Kispert finished with 16 points, as did Suggs, who took an awkward tumble on a flagrant foul by Oklahoma’s Elijah Harkless in the closing seconds and had to be restrained by teammates. Joel Ayayi added 12 points — 10 coming in the first half when Kispert sat with foul trouble.

Gonzaga closed the first half on an 18-6 run to take control, doing it all with Kispert sitting after picking up his second foul. Ayayi, Timme and Suggs were the instigators offensively, but just as important was continuing to stymie the Sooners after Reaves re-entered the game.

The Sooners trailed 33-30 after Harkless scored, but Suggs answered with a 3 and the Bulldogs scored 13 of the final 17 points to take a 46-34 lead at the break.

Williams finished with 15 points for the Sooners and Jalen Hill added 11, but Oklahoma missed second-leading scorer De’Vion Harmon. He tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Indianapolis and was averaging 12.3 points per game.

SECOND WEEKEND

The last time Gonzaga was eliminated before the tournament's second weekend was in 2015, when the Bulldogs were a No. 8 seed.

Oklahoma failed to reach the second week for the third straight tournament appearance since reaching the Final Four in 2016.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with guard Andrew Nembhard (3) in the second half of a second-round game against Oklahoma in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) reacts to being fouled while shooting while playing Oklahoma in the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, middle, gets his shot blocked by Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) in the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) is fouled by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots around Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) reacts to committing a foul and is hugged by teammate Kur Kuath while playing Gonzaga in the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots in front of Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) in the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Gonzaga cheers as their teams plays Oklahoma in the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots under Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) in the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Tip off as Oklahoma plays Gonzaga in the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams, left, shoots in front of Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs in the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast