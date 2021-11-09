Oklahoma court overturns $465M opioid ruling against J&J

From 2007 to 2017, more than 4,600 people in Oklahoma died from opioid overdoses, state statistics show.

The court also rejected the state's appeal to increase the damage award.

The ruling comes a week after a California judge issued a tentative ruling that said local governments had not proven that Johnson & Johnson used deceptive marketing to inflate prescriptions of their painkillers, leading to a public nuisance.

The Oklahoma lawsuit by former state Attorney General Mike Hunter was the first of thousands of similar lawsuits to go to trial.

Spokespeople for the state's current attorney general, John O’Connor, and for J&J did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

In dissent, Justice James E. Edmondson said he would uphold the verdict but send the case back to district court to recalculate the damages award.

The state had asked that the award be increased to $9.3 billion.