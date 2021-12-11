dayton-daily-news logo
Oklahoma frustrate No. 12 Arkansas in 1st loss of season

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is held back from the officials after being ejected in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is held back from the officials after being ejected in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
Elijah Harkless scored 21 points and Oklahoma handed No. 12 Arkansas its first loss of the season, frustrating the Razorbacks’ top shooters and their coach in an 88-66 romp

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Harkless scored 21 points and Oklahoma handed No. 12 Arkansas its first loss of the season, frustrating the Razorbacks' coach and top shooters in an 88-66 romp Saturday.

Playing at a neutral site less than two hours from both schools, Oklahoma (8-2) rushed to a 13-0 lead in the first 4:37, helped by two 3-pointers and a drive by Harkless.

Arkansas (9-1) never caught up and coach Eric Musselman was assessed two technical fouls and ejected with 3:30 to play. He was restrained by his assistant coaches while arguing with an official, and Jordan Goldwire hit four free throws that made it 76-57.

JD Notae, who had been leading the Razorbacks with nearly 19 points a game, was held to 13 on 3-for-14 shooting.

Davonte Davis scored a career-high 26 for Arkansas.

Tanner Groves had 16 points, including a 3-pointer that pushed OU’s lead to 69-57 with 6:02 left and seemed to deflate the Razorbacks. Goldwire scored 14, Umoja Gibson 12 and Jalen Hill 11.

The Sooners shot 54.9% from the field, including making 13 of 22 3-pointers. They limited to Arkansas to 21 of 61 (34%), including 7 of 24 on 3s.

Down by 15 early in the second half, Arkansas closed to with 57-54 on three free throws by Notae with 9:55 left, but the Sooners pulled away steadily from there.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Will have to search for ways to generate more consistent offense on nights when Notae is struggling. Davis picked up a lot of the slack but second-leading scorer Au’Diese Toney finished with just six points on four shots.

Oklahoma: Looked much more cohesive on both ends after dropping a home game to Butler earlier in the week. The Sooners have two non-conference tuneups under new coach Porter Moser remaining before Big 12 play begins Jan. 1.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Plays Hofstra Dec. 18 at North Little Rock.

Oklahoma: Returns home to play UT Arlington on Dec. 18.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Arkansas guards JD Notae (1), Stanley Umude (0) and Davonte Davis (4) react to an official's call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) shoots as Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) celebrates after a dunk in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman shouts at an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) shoots over Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman shouts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, center, is held back from the officials after being ejected in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

