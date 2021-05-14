Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

In a letter to the governor Tuesday, Armstrong said the commission was "gravely disappointed" that neither Stitt nor a representative chose to attend a meeting Monday night to discuss the signing the GOP-backed legislation that prohibited the teaching of so-called critical race theory. That includes concepts that an individual, by his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

Armstrong had said Stitt’s signing of the bill was “diametrically opposite to the mission of the Centennial Commission and reflects your desire to end your affiliation.”

Atchison said in her Friday statement that Stitt's role with the commission "has been purely ceremonial and he had not been invited to attend a meeting until this week.”

“It is disappointing to see an organization of such importance spend so much effort to sow division based on falsehoods and political rhetoric two weeks before the centennial and a month before the commission is scheduled to sunset," her statement said.

Another member of the commission, state Rep. Monroe Nichols of Tulsa, resigned from the panel Tuesday over Stitt’s signing of the bill, saying it “cast an ugly shadow on the phenomenal work done over the last five years.”