Oklahoma official who discussed killing reporters resigns

Stitt spokesperson Carly Atchison said the office received a handwritten resignation letter from McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings. In it, Jennings says he is resigning immediately and said he planned to release a formal statement “in the near future regarding the recent events in our county.”

The threatening comments by Jennings and officials with the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office were obtained and reported by McCurtain Gazette-News. They have sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel.