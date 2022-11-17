Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old's killing

Fairchild's execution would be the seventh since Oklahoma resumed carrying out the death penalty in October 2021. It would be the 16th execution in the U.S. this year, including one in Texas and one in Arizona on Wednesday, up from last year's three-decade low of 11. An execution was also scheduled for later Thursday in Alabama.

Also Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is expected to rule on a request from death row inmate Richard Glossip for a hearing to determine whether a co-defendant sought to recant his testimony that Glossip hired him to kill motel owner Barry Van Treese. Glossip is also seeking what his attorneys allege is evidence that was withheld by prosecutors, including interviews with witnesses. The court rejected a similar request by Glossip earlier this month.

The U.S. has seen waning support in recent years for the death penalty across all political parties. About 6 in 10 Americans favor the death penalty, according to the General Social Survey, a major trends survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. While a majority continue to express support for the death penalty, the share has declined steadily since the 1990s, when nearly three-quarters were in favor.

