Oklahoma prosecutor urges panel to reject inmate's claims

This week, Jones' legal team released a video and a letter from a man who served time in an Arkansas' prison with a man who was with Jones when Howell was killed, testified against him and served 10 years in prison. That man, Christopher Jordan, has since been released. In the video, Arkansas inmate Roderick Wesley alleges that Jordan confessed to killing Howell and framing Jones.

Prater's letter didn't specifically address this most recent allegation, but noted that appellate courts rejected claims that Jones' attorneys were ineffective for not calling two other inmates who made similar claims that Jordan confessed to killing Howell.

“Questions about allegations of innocence made by the murderer, his counsel or his supporters are addressed in the filing," Prater said in an email to The Associated Press when asked about the latest allegation from Wesley. “Continued misinformation espoused by the killer’s PR firm will not be responded to.”

Prater's letter also addresses numerous other claims raised by Jones' defense team, including that a juror in his trial alleged 15 years later that another juror used a racial epithet to describe Jones, who is Black. Prater said this allegation also was dismissed by the Court of Criminal Appeals, which determined it was "highly improbable." The U.S. Supreme Court also rejected this claim.

Although Jones has exhausted all of his appeals, a date for his execution has not been set while Oklahoma's lethal injection protocols are being challenged in federal court.