Oklahoma State Patrol says it is diverting traffic after a barge hit a bridge

The Oklahoma State Patrol says it closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge over the Arkansas River
Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
X

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Patrol said Saturday that it closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge over Arkansas River.

Troopers closed South U.S. Highway 59 about 1:25 p.m. after receiving word of the incident and diverted traffic from the area, state patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said. The bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, will remain closed until it can be inspected, she said.

There were no reports of injuries on the highway or the barge, Stewart said.

It was not immediately known what caused the barge to hit the bridge.

The news came as engineers worked Saturday to lift a section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland after it crumpled into the Patapsco River as a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its main supports.

In Other News
1
Hoskins has 4 RBIs in Brewers' contentious 7-6 win as Mets' Ramírez...
2
AT&T notifies users of data breach and resets millions of passcodes
3
Johnson, Reese lead defending champion LSU past UCLA 78-69 to reach...
4
Division I scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa to enter game with LSU...
5
Aston Villa stays ahead of fellow winner Tottenham in EPL; Chelsea and...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top