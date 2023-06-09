Oklahoma wins third straight Women's College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53

Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons hit back-to-back homers off Seminoles ace Kathryn Sandercock in the fifth inning. Florida State had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Mack Leonard's homer off Sooners starter Alex Storako.

Alynah Torres padded the Sooners’ lead with an RBI single in the sixth, and that was plenty of cushion for Bahl, who struck out three and threw 39 pitches, 28 for strikes.

Sandercock pitched a complete game for Florida State (58-11), which made its third finals appearance in the past five World Series. The Seminoles won the title in 2018 and were runners-up to Oklahoma in 2021.

Storako (18-0) worked the first four innings for the Sooners, allowing three hits and getting a sparkling defensive play in the third from center fielder Jayda Coleman, who made a leaping catch at the wall to take away a potential three-run homer from Florida State's Kalei Harding.

In the top of the third, the Sooners got a bunt single from Rylie Boone — executed so perfectly that the ball stopped on the chalk — to load the bases with no outs. But Sandercock retired the Sooners' top three batters to keep the game scoreless.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP