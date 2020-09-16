Oklahoma's epidemiologist warned of Trump rally deaths

The existence of the documents was first reported Wednesday by The Hill.

Wendelboe’s contract expired this summer and he no longer works for the state health department. He declined to comment Wednesday on his findings.

The Tulsa Health Department does not publicly identify where potential virus transmissions occurred, so it's not clear how many people contracted COVID-19 at Trump's rally. But among those who attended was former Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain, who was photographed not wearing a mask and sitting close to other people who weren't wearing them either. According to a statement on his Twitter account, Cain tested positive for the disease on June 29, nine days after the rally, and died on July 30.

Dart publicly urged the Trump campaign to cancel or postpone the rally, but neither he nor Mayor G.T. Bynum had that authority, spokeswomen for both men said Wednesday. Dart has said that Trump's rally and large protests held in Tulsa surrounding the event "likely contributed" to a surge in cases in the following weeks.

A spokesman for the Republican governor, who also attended Trump's rally without wearing a mask, acknowledged that members of Stitt's cabinet were briefed on Wendelboe's projections ahead of the rally.

“The governor has reviewed models from several epidemiologists throughout the pandemic. Each one has projected scenarios far more severe than reality, often multiple times more extreme," Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said. “The governor takes all modeling input seriously as he makes decisions and recommendations."

Stitt was the first U.S. governor to publicly acknowledge testing positive for COVID-19, although he has said he did not contract it at the Trump rally.

Wendelboe's estimates, which ranged from between two and nine deaths, were based on a projection that 19,000 Trump supporters would pack into Tulsa's BOK Center for the rally. The rally ultimately drew an unexpectedly low crowd of about 6,200 people after Trump's campaign bragged that more than a million people had requested tickets. Trump's former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, was replaced less than a month later.