Older workers face higher unemployment than midcareer peers

The study did not look at workers younger than 35 so as to compare only those with established careers.

Older workers often face age discrimination, making it difficult to find a job. But the researchers believe that employers are less likely to hire older workers at this time because of the health risk created by the pandemic.

The trend could force more people into early and involuntary retirement, worsen their financial well-being and exacerbate financial disparities already seen among women and minorities in terms of retirement security.

New School researchers estimate 1.4 million workers over 55 remain unemployed since April. This does not include workers who were unemployed in April and left the work force.

The final years of a career are critical for older workers’ livelihoods in retirement, the study noted, especially for the majority of older workers who do not have sufficient retirement assets and expect to work longer to make up for it.