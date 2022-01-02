Ole Miss QB Corral injured in Sugar Bowl

After being helped off the field by two trainers, Corral took a couple of paces on his own as he walked into an injury tent behind the bench. Soon after, however, he was carted to the locker room for X-rays and later returned to the field on crutches.

Corral, a projected high-round NFL draft pick next spring, has been one of the most exciting players in college football in 2021, passing for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 597 yards and 11 TDs rushing.