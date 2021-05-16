Oliveira stops Chandler, claims lightweight title at UFC 262

A mid-career renaissance led Oliveira to a title fight, while Chandler got his shot only eight months after signing with the UFC following a decade in Bellator, where he won the 155-pound title three times. Chandler's UFC debut was an impressive stoppage of Dan Hooker in January, and the promotion fast-tracked him to a title shot.

But Oliveira showed off his ever-improving striking game alongside his already formidable jiu-jitsu skills in a career-capping performance.

The UFC packed the Toyota Center for its second pay-per-view event in front of a full crowd since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the penultimate bout at UFC 262, former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson took his third straight defeat, losing every round on every scorecard to Beneil Dariush.

Ferguson (25-5) had an eight-year, 12-fight winning streak that ended last May. He couldn't figure out a strategy on the ground or on his feet against Dariush (21-4-1), who has won seven straight bouts.

Dariush nearly finished Ferguson with a heel hook in the second round, but Ferguson kicked his way out of it. Dariush still controlled the bout until the final bell.

On the undercard, André Muniz finished fellow Brazilian veteran Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza in the first round, and he appeared to break Souza's arm in the submission hold when Souza refused to tap out. Muniz's victory was his fifth straight since joining the UFC, while the 41-year-old Souza has lost four straight.

