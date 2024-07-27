Olympic cauldron to rise into Paris skies each night

The Olympic cauldron that made a stunning first flight at the Paris Games opening ceremony will rise again every evening

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

53 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — The Olympic cauldron that made a stunning first flight at the Paris Games opening ceremony will sit on the ground during the day and rise again every evening.

Paris Olympics organizers said that from Saturday, the cauldron attached to a balloon will fly more than 60 meters (197 feet) above the Tuileries gardens near the glass pyramid entrance to the Louvre museum from sunset until 2 a.m.

During daytime hours, 10,000 people each day can get free tickets to approach the cauldron, which is the first in Olympic history to light up without the use of fossil fuels.

Organizers said the electric flame uses 40 LED spotlights “to illuminate the cloud created by 200 high-pressure misting nozzles.”

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

