Olympic champ Odermatt takes big lead in skiing WCup opener

Henrik Kristoffersen was the only racer other than Odermatt to win a World Cup giant slalom last season, but the Norwegian had a costly mistake coming onto the flats and finished .95 off the lead.

In a remarkable move, Kristoffersen switched his ski equipment in the offseason, leaving his long-term supplier Rossignol to join the new Van Deer-Red Bull brand founded by his former rival Marcel Hirscher, the record eight-time overall champion who retired three years ago.

River Radamus was the leading contender for the U.S. ski team. A year after getting a career-best sixth at this race, Radamus posted the 11th time in the opening run, trailing Odermatt by 1.37.

The race took place in sunny conditions under blue skies, a day after the women's race was canceled due to rain and wet snow.

