Olympic champion Shiffrin dominates GS, regains overall lead

World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino, Goggia's teammate on the Italian team, failed to finish her first run after she slid off the course into the safety netting half a minute into her run.

It was Shiffrin’s 72nd career victory, leaving her 10 short of the women’s best mark set by Lindsey Vonn.

Also, her 14th GS win put Shiffrin in a tie for third place on the all-time winners list, trailing only Vreni Schneider, who racked up 20 wins, and Annemarie Moser-Pröll, who had 16.

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami, slalom World Cup winner Katharina Liensberger, and Alice Robinson had to skip the race after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Gut-Behrami and Liensberger placed second and fourth, respectively, in the only previous GS this season, which was won by Shiffrin. Robinson had won the season-ending race in March.

The trio was expected to also miss a second GS in the French Alps on Wednesday, which replaces the race that was canceled in Killington, Vermont, last month.

The sport is being affected by a rising number of positive COVID-19 tests, with the Austrian Ski Federation announcing Tuesday that Christian Hirschbühl, who won a World Cup parallel event last month, had also contracted the virus and would not compete in a men's slalom in Italy on Wednesday.

Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the slope during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Courchevel, France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati

Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the slope during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Courchevel, France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati

Caption Switzerland's Michelle Gisin speeds down the slope during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Courchevel, France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati

Caption Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the slope during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Courchevel, France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati