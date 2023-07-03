X

Olympic champion Warholm boos protesters on track who disrupted his 400-meter hurdles race

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
3 hours ago
Olympic champion Karsten Warholm has won his 400-meter hurdles race which saw environmental protesters get on the track before it had finished

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Olympic champion Karsten Warholm won his 400-meter hurdles race on Sunday and then turned to join in the crowd booing environmental protesters who disrupted the Diamond League event near the finish.

Three people kneeled on the track about eight meters (yards) from the line holding two banners that spanned from lanes one to six, forcing runners to break through them. No athlete appeared to be hurt.

Warholm running in lane eight had no barrier in his way though seemed distracted, with a fourth apparent protester squatting in lane seven seeming to photograph the incident.

He was visibly angry with the protesters as they were led away while spectators booed.

The Norwegian star later told national broadcaster NRK the protest was disrespectful to athletes doing their job.

Warholm’s winning time on a cool, rainy evening was 47.57 seconds, well outside his 45.94 world record set at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

An unusual evening’s work for Warholm included warming up in a parking garage in downtown Stockholm so that, he said later, he could arrive “dry and warm coming to the start.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen...
2
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with...
3
Ohtani becomes 2-way All-Star for 3rd straight year; 8 Braves selected...
4
65-year-old Bernhard Langer wins the US Senior Open to break the...
5
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional wedding dress codes in...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top