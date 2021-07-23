Olympic Games, Tokyo-style: The pandemic era, in miniature

For those who have watched the pandemic unfold across the world during the past 18 months — and who among us hasn’t? — the list of similarities between the Pandemic Olympics and the fragile world writ large is, in fact, a long one.

Among the shared traits, seen in recent days:

People talking past each other as they try to make their points more and more vehemently. Questionable information propagating and spreading. Sudden, unexpected positive tests that upend the best-laid plans. Inequities in vaccine distribution and access. Sporting events that should contain many thousands of people, instead brimming with empty seats and silence.

And did we mention “no high-fives,” as the signs that festoon Tokyo’s largely deserted Narita International Airport demand?

Why, then, is this pandemic microcosm taking place at all, despite the fact that virus spikes across Asia are shutting down much of the continent once again? Choose your reason — based on your level of cynicism.

There's a case to be made, of course, for the idealistic storyline perpetually pushed by the IOC, which goes something like this: Even in a nonviral year, the gathering of disparate nations and their paragons of excellence is a necessary tonic for a complex, contentious, fragmented world. And during a pandemic? Maybe even more so.

Sure, yes, fine. But there have been other, more mercantile and tactical reasons to press forward. The media contracts that will richly reward the IOC and broadcast networks. The partnerships and sponsorships that help keep the gears of corporate endorsement grinding.

And the deep desire of some in Japan — in the face of significant public reluctance and sometimes outright anger — to “deliver,” as the newly fashionable word goes, an Olympics that reflects well upon the country despite repeated potholes of corruption, sexual harassment and offensive humor.

“The value of Tokyo 2020 is still exciting, and we want to send our messages to the world," organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto said Thursday.

Many such messages are being sent, just as they have been around the world during the pandemic. But not all of them might meet Hashimoto's approval.

Like leaders elsewhere, she might not like the people in Tokyo who, beseeched not to go out to bars, took their drinking into the streets and complained of hypocrisy by luminaries arriving in town. And there's the message of vaccinations: Only 22% of Japanese have been fully vaccinated, a strikingly low number despite massive efforts — and a source of worry in the runup to the Games.

Perhaps the most universal question, be it the Olympics or the pandemic overall, is the continuing and fundamental clash of values within families, companies and communities around the notion of risk-taking: Is plowing ahead and soldiering on with life the wiser choice, or is the ever-invoked “overabundance of caution” the way to go?

"There is no zero risk in life," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week, praising the Tokyo Games even as he took aim once again at the overall global pandemic response.

As with the larger pandemic, though, there is a lot of airspace between zero risk and reckless risk. The world has spent more than a year negotiating that transaction — globally, regionally, locally, within individual households. And it hasn't always done well. Will these Olympics be any different?

Yes, almost all recent Games have been filled with risks, perceived and otherwise. Risks of terrorism (Sochi, Salt Lake City, London), of political and military unrest (Pyeongchang) and of general crime (Rio). But more than any other Olympics in memory, this Tokyo edition is an intricate exercise in risk management. That comes through in almost every statement from every official, in every question from every journalist, and out of the mouths of so many of the world's athletes.

But if the Olympics are a microcosm of the pandemic, the small sliver reflecting the larger whole, could they ultimately have an effect on that larger whole? If nothing else, the next two weeks — the challenges they present to athletes and organizers, the dangerous things that are avoided and why — could offer some hints to the larger world on how to move forward, or how not to.

Over and over, the Olympics insist that they represent the world, a world condensed for a fleeting moment into cooperation and international comity and a common reach for excellence. Sounds like something that Pandemic Planet could really use right about now.

___

Ted Anthony, director of new storytelling and newsroom innovation for The Associated Press, was AP's director of Asia-Pacific news from 2014 to 2018. This is his sixth Olympics. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/anthonyted

FILE - In this July 22, 2021, file photo, security officer passes a sign displaying COVID-19 protocols in the Main Press Center at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - In this July 21, 2021, file photo, New Zealand players sing the national anthem before the start a women's soccer match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File) Credit: Ricardo Mazalan Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

FILE - In this July 15, 2021, file photo, a flight attendant walks by a large display of Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

FILE - In this July 19, 2021, file photo, passenger walks past a sign for COVID-19 countermeasures after arriving at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

FILE - In this July 20, 2021, file photo, journalists work between plastic barriers in the main press center at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

FILE - In this July 22, 2021, file photo, a volunteer walks past the Olympic rings ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Thursday, in Tokyo Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

FILE - In this July 22, 2021, file photo, a woman sits on a bus ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Mishima, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus