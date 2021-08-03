dayton-daily-news logo
Olympics Latest: US beach volleyball team beats former champ

April Ross, of the United States, dives for a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Credit: Felipe Dana

Nation & World | 4 minutes ago
American April Ross and her partner have ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany in Olympic beach volleyball

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket.

The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.

This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.

Ross and Klineman are the U.S.’s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport’s birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.

April Ross, of the United States, returns a shot during a women's beach volleyball match against Germany at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Credit: Felipe Dana

Laura Ludwig, front right, of Germany, hits the ball as teammate Margareta Kozuch watches as April Ross, of the United States, Alix Klineman defend during a women's beach volleyball match against at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Credit: Petros Giannakouris

