On a quiet weekend, ‘Old’ tops, ‘Snake Eyes’ sinks

“It’s an extraordinary debut,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s head of distribution. “M. Night Shyamalan is an amazing filmmaker and one of the best in the industry.”

Orr said he also expects “Old” will continue to play well in the coming weeks.

Neither audiences nor critics reviewed the two new films especially well. “Old” has a 52% on Rotten Tomatoes and got a C+ CinemaScore, while “Snake Eyes” is currently at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes with a B- CinemaScore, which historically does not bode well for long-term potential.

Disney and Marvel’s “Black Widow” crept ahead to third place with $11.6 million, bringing its global total to $314.9 million, while last week’s No. 1 film “Space Jam” grossed $9.6 million, down 69% from last weekend. Both are available to watch at home too: “Space Jam” is streaming on HBO Max, while Disney+ subscribers can rent “Black Widow” for $30.

