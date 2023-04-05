On DeSantis turf, Newsom decries conservative education push

Asked to comment on Wednesday's visit, DeSantis spokesperson Bryan Griffin said in an email that the Florida governor “is focused on getting Florida’s public institutions of higher learning refocused on academics and truth. Stunts from political opponents don’t matter and have no effect.”

The overhaul of New College, a liberal arts school with about 700 students, began when DeSantis appointed a conservative majority to its board of trustees. The board replaced the school president with a DeSantis ally, former GOP House Speaker Richard Corcoran, and abolished its small office focused on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. More changes are expected to come.

This is part of a broader effort led by DeSantis and a compliant GOP-majority Legislature to reshape education at various levels, including getting rid of university DEI programs, encouraging private school attendance by offering taxpayer-funded vouchers regardless of income, restricting and banning books, and limiting discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in class. DeSantis lumps all these and other issues into a category he has labeled “woke” that must be eliminated in what he calls the “Free State of Florida.”

This week, Newsom and his family also visited a Black church in Mississippi, met with Democrats in Arkansas and toured a museum on the history of slavery in Alabama. The tour is part of Newsom's goal to reshape the Democratic party's message, which he believes has been too soft on Republicans in recent years.

“There's a word: freedom. Not coercion. Academic freedom," Newsom said. “I'm just trying to wake people up.”

The New College students and faculty who attended the meeting talked about the fear and anxiety many feel about the conservative changes. Mitzi Escalante, a second-year sociology and psychology major, said students never expected to become part of a fierce political debate that would directly affect them.

“It just feels like we are a pawn,” Escalante said. “I just don't think education is something we should be weaponizing. It's just like a personal attack.”

Walter Gilbert, former head of the Sarasota NAACP branch, urged the students to continue protesting and making their voices heard as the trustees attempt to push through more changes.

“Sometimes you've got to go out there and hold a protest sign,” said Gilbert, noting how long it took for Black people in once-segregated Sarasota to have the right to access local beaches. “You've got to do it.”

_____

Associated Press writer Adam Beam contributed from Sacramento, California.