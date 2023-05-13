One killed as tornado hits south Texas near the Gulf coast

At least 10 people were also hospitalized — two in critical condition — and multiple people suffered cuts and bruises, said Tom Hushen, the emergency management coordinator for Cameron County. The tornado hit at about 4 a.m.

Hushen said the tornado “caused significant damage to residences ... we have 40-60 damaged homes,” some heavily damaged.

The Texas tornado follows an outbreak of dozens of twisters in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.

Laguna Heights is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the U.S.-Mexico border at Brownsville and is not prone to tornado active, although this spring has been active, said weather service meteorologist Angelica Soria. Weather service radar observed rotation in the storm, she said, which prompted a tornado warning.

“We did have a tornado warning just north of this area a couple of weeks ago,” Soria added, “but we were not able to confirm that tornado, even though it was radar indicated.”

Gonzalez reported from McAllen, Texas, and Miller reported from Oklahoma City.

