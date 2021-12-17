One Jeffrey Epstein ex testifies in defense of another

On Friday, Andersson-Dubin was asked by one of Maxwell's attorneys if she had ever been in a group sexual encounter with Jane.

“Absolutely not,” she responded.

Asked if she had ever been in a group sexualized massage of Epstein with Jane, she responded: “I have not.”

Later, Andersson-Dubin acknowledged having issues with her memory upon cross examination.

“It’s very hard for me to remember anything far back," Andersson-Dubin said. "My family notices it, I notice it. It’s been an issue.”

The Dubins have denied knowing anything about Epstein's sexual misconduct, but were publicly supportive of Epstein when he initially was prosecuted and convicted of sex crimes in Florida in 2008. Another Epstein accuser whose allegations are not part of Maxwell's trial, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said that she was trafficked to Glenn Dubin, among other powerful men, all of whom have denied her accounts.

As the Dubin children — including two daughters — grew up, they sometimes joined their parents on flights with Epstein, Andersson-Dubin said.

She testified that Epstein was fond of her children and the children viewed him like an uncle, sometimes calling him “Uncle F,” an apparent abbreviation of his name, minus the “J.”

When Andersson-Dubin was asked by a defense lawyer if she ever witnessed any inappropriate conduct between Epstein and teenage girls, she responded: “I did not.”

The testimony came on the second day of Maxwell's defense presentation, which could be completed as early as the end of Friday.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan has said closing arguments could occur Monday and the jury might receive the case by the end of that day to begin its deliberations.

Maxwell is not expected to testify, although her lawyers have offered a spirited defense, portraying her as a scapegoat targeted by the government because prosecutors could no longer bring Epstein to justice.

Throughout the three weeks of the trial, Maxwell has seemed active in her defense, frequently writing notes to her lawyers and hugging them as she enters and leaves court each day.

Caption In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, sits at the defense table with defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca while listening to testimony in her sex abuse trial, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in New York.