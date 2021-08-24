One last zinger: Dorothy Parker's headstone unveiled in NYC

After much wrangling, the NAACP agreed with Parker's relatives to relocate the ashes to New York as the organization moved its headquarters to Washington. The ashes were reburied in the cemetery, which is also the resting place of many city luminaries, last year.

A jazz band played at the ceremony Monday, which was originally scheduled to take place on Parker's birthday on Sunday but was delayed by Tropical Storm Henri.

“This is finally her homecoming to her beloved New York City,” Kevin Fitzpatrick, president of the Dorothy Parker Society, told the newspaper.

Parker's relatives attended the memorial, where those gathered read from Parker's work and some poured gin, her beverage of choice, on the grave.

The headstone is carved with a poem of Parker’s written in 1925 that reads: “Leave for her a red young rose; Go your way, and save your pity; She is happy, for she knows that her dust is very pretty.”