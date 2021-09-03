One of Iraq's most influential Shiite clerics dies at 85

Along with the Afghan-born Mohammed Ishaq al-Fayadh, Al-Hakim's was seen as the most likely contenders to succeed al-Sistani, Iraq's top Shiite spiritual leader.

Iraq's president and prime minister and other politicians issued statements eurlogizing Al-Hakim. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad tweeted its condolences, describing him as “a symbol of peace, love, and harmony across the region.”

Mohammed Saeed al-Hakim was exposed from early on to an education that focused on jurisprudence and religious studies and had some of the most prominent clerics among his teachers. He soon turned to teaching and became one of the leading Shiite scholars in Najaf.

Like most Shiite religious leaders in the holy city, he was put under house arrest during the last days of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s rule, before the U.S. invasion of Iraq. He was among a group of three top Shiite leaders who were threatened with death by a rival Shiite cleric shortly after Saddam was toppled in 2003.

He was targeted in an attempted assassination in 2003, when his house in Najaf was bombed. Three of al-Hakim's bodyguards were killed, and members of his family were injured. Al-Hakim himself came away from the blast with minimal injuries. Relatives blamed terrorists for the bomb, which was hidden in a gas cylinder.

Al-Hakim is one of four Grand Ayatollahs who teach at the Hawza, the religious seminary of Najaf. He has written many books and publications, some of which were translated into several languages. Al-Hakim is survived by a wife and eight children. A funeral is expected to be held Saturday in Najaf, where he will be buried.