One dead, five injured in shooting at a New York City subway station. Shooter is at large

New York City police say one person has been killed and five others injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx
Updated 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the evening commute Monday, authorities said.

The shooter was at as still at large after opening fire about 4:38 p.m., police said.

A man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious.l

The shooting was reported about 4:38 p.m. The station is in the Bronx, at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform.

