O'Neal hosting SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

The show will be hosted by Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. It will feature stars such as Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, actor Anthony Anderson, musicians Nelly, Quavo and Diplo, and WWE superstars Drew McIntyre and The Miz competing in different events. Some of the events include a sports obstacle course, dodgeball, tug-of-war and a dance challenge.

The SHAQ Bowl also has its own halftime show with Lil Wayne, Migos and DJ Diesel performing.

The show will take place from a custom-built studio in Tampa, which is about an hour from O'Neal's home in Orlando. No fans will be allowed and all participants will undergo COVID-19 testing.

“Everyone will come in and be tested by a professional staff. We will keep everybody socially distant and safe,” O'Neal said.

O'Neal said he reached out to Kobe Bryant's parents and sister on Wednesday, which was the first anniversary since Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash.

“It was very tough. But when I woke up, I was more concerned about his parents,” he said. “A lot of people are feeling the effects of what happened but nobody’s feeling the same effects as Vanessa and the girls and his mom and dad and his sister.”

Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant share a laugh on the bench while their teammate take on the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 15, 2003. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN