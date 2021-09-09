O'Neill homers, Cards win 2-1 to salvage split with Dodgers

Neither starter lasted long.

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who was activated before the game, threw 55 pitches in three innings in his first start since July 30. He had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

Gonsolin allowed Andrew Knizner's RBI double in the second.

Cardinals righty Jake Woodford threw 66 pitches in four innings while making his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sept. 3. He surrendered Trea Turner’s RBI single in the third.

STILL STREAKING

Turner extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a first-inning double. It's the longest streak for a Dodgers player this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Recalled RHP Andre Jackson, optioned RHP Mitch White and designated RHP Neftalí Féliz for assignment.

Cardinals: LHP Wade LeBlanc (left elbow) will miss the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) kicks off a six-game homestand with the first of three against the San Diego Padres and RHP Joe Musgrove (10-8, 2.87) on Friday night. Urías is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA in 10 career appearances (five starts) against the Padres.

Cardinals: LHP Jon Lester (5-6, 4.89) will start the opener of a pivotal three-game home series against the wild card-contending Cincinnati Reds and RHP Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.76) on Friday night. Lester has allowed one hit in his last two starts (11 1/3 innings) against the Reds.

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols tips his cap to cheering fans as he steps up to bat during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, left, and teammate Harrison Bader celebrate a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson catches a fly ball by Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson