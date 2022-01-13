Jabeur retires from Sydney quarterfinal with back injury

Through two matches Krejcikova has lost eight games.

In the men's tournament in Sydney, former No. 1 Andy Murray, playing on a wild card, advanced to the semifinals when eighth-seeded David Goffin retired at the start of the second set. Murray took the first set 6-2 in 50 minutes.

At the Adelaide International, former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic beat American Tommy Paul 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 and reached the semifinals for the second straight week.

In a match of strong servers, Cilic served 14 aces to Paul’s eight and won 84% of his first-serve points.

Third-seeded Karen Khachanov, runner-up at the first Adelaide International last week, was beaten in his quarterfinal by 58th-ranked qualifier Arthur Rinderknech of France 7-6 (7), 7-5.

In the women’s draw, third-seeded Coco Gauff beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four.

