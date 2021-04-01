Ontario imposes provincewide restrictions amid third wave

Ontario is reporting more than 2,500 new cases on Thursday and record numbers in intensive care this week.

Hot spots like Toronto have already largely been on lock down since November but patios recently opened in the city, the country's largest city. The new restrictions across the province come after months of unheeded warnings from health experts.

The measures take effect Saturday and continue for at least four weeks.

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, called the Ford government “incompetent.”

“Don’t get me started," Morris said. He said Ontario's COVID situation “reflects a total and absolute abdication of responsibility for the health and wellbeing of our public.”

“It is a tragic and unequivocal failure, fertilized by repeated rejection of scientific evidence,” he said.

The announcement comes hours after the province’s science advisers said stay-at-home orders are needed to control the third wave.

Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada in recent weeks and all adults who want a vaccine are expected to get at least one dose by July.