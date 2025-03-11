Ontario premier backs down on US electricity hikes after speaking with Trump's commerce secretary

Ford said he was confident that the U.S. president would also stand down on his own plans for 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

“They call you and they hand over an olive branch, the worst thing I could do as premier of Ontario is ignore him and hang up the phone on him,” Ford said.

Trump acknowledged that Ford said he would stop the surcharge on electricity exports.

“I respect that,” said Trump, who claimed Ford called.

Trump said earlier Tuesday that he would double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25% to 50% for Canada, escalating a trade war with the United States' northern neighbor and showing an indifference to recent stock market turmoil and rising recession risks.

Trump said on social media that the increase of the tariffs set to take effect on Wednesday is a response to the price increases that the provincial government of Ontario put on electricity sold to the United States.

The U.S. president condemned the use of electricity “as a bargaining chip and threat,” saying in a separate social media post on Tuesday that Canada “will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!”

Trump continued to call for Canada to become part of the United States as a solution, words that have infuriated Canadians.

“The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State,” Trump posted on Tuesday. “This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear.”

Ford said Trump started this economic war against Canada.

"It was unprovoked,” Ford said. “If a recession does happen it’s a self made recession made by one person. And one person only.”

Ford, the leader of Canada's most populous province, announced Monday his government was charging 25% more for electricity to 1.5 million American homes and businesses in response to Trump's trade war. He has now backed down on that.

Incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that his government will keep the federal government's unrelated first tranche of tariffs in place until Americans show respect and commit to free trade after Trump threatened historic financial devastation for Canada.

A senior official in Carney’s camp said Carney will not be joining Ford in Washington for talks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Carney, who will be sworn in as Justin Trudeau’s replacement in the coming days, said Trump’s latest steel and aluminum tariff threats are an attack on Canadian workers, families, and businesses.

“My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade," Carney said.

Carney is referring to Canada’s initial $30 billion Canadian (US$21 billion) worth of retaliatory tariffs that have already been applied on items like American orange juice, peanut butter, coffee, appliances, footwear, cosmetics, motorcycles and certain pulp and paper products. They were applied last week.

Canadian officials are also planning retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump’s specific steel and aluminum tariffs if Trump goes ahead with those tariffs.

“You can’t attack your number one customer, Canada, and not expect a response,” Ford said. “We responded and they came back. I’m a business person. I want to sit down and negotiate this and stop the bleeding.”