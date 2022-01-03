Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ontario shuts schools, indoor dining and gyms

Nation & World
By ROB GILLIES, Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant

TORONTO (AP) — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, Ontario’s premier announced Monday.

Premier Doug Ford also announced the closure of indoor dining and gyms and cinemas will close.

Ontario is seeing records new infections and there are concerns about hospital capacity.

“I know online learning is not ideal,” Ford said. “The fact is omicron spreads like wildfire.”

The reopening of schools has been delayed until at least Jan. 17. Just last week, the government announced schools would open on Wednesday.

Schools shut down for in class learning last April because of record cases driven by the delta variant.

Hospitals have also been told to pause all non-urgent surgeries and procedures in order to preserve critical care.

In Other News
1
Fire reignites at South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
2
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
3
Trump endorses Hungary's Orban ahead of tight election
4
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill
5
British PM: Health service under strain, but no new measures
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top