Oops! Jubilant Eritrean cyclist out after wine cork hits eye

"When I arrived after the hospital, the bad moment, I enjoy a bit with my teammates, the staff, everybody," Girmay said in a video on his team's social media channel.

“I’m also happy now. I was a bit sad about what happened with the champagne but when I come back to the hotel they were super happy also," he said.

“They were a bit afraid but when I looked OK we really enjoyed. But today luckily I didn’t start the race because still my eyes, I need some rest to give more power to the eye … I’m OK now, see you soon.”

In March, Girmay became the first rider from a sub-Saharan country to win a single-day classic at the Gent-Wevelgem race.

Girmay almost won the Giro's opening stage this year, for which he would have also worn the famous pink jersey of the overall leader. But he was edged by Van der Poel in a chaotic bunch sprint in Hungary.

“From the opening stage, Biniam Girmay showed that we were right to believe in our chances to win a stage,” team director Piva said. “It is remarkable to see how his teammates go though fire each day to obtain the best possible result and how happy everyone is to work with him.”

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

