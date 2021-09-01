OPEC steadily adds back production as economy recovers

The group, known as OPEC+, agreed at an online meeting to stick with earlier plans to add back 400,000 barrels per day from Oct. 1. The cartel and its allies are gingerly restoring deep cuts made last year, when lockdowns and travel restrictions caused demand for fuel and prices to crater.

Oil prices were trading lower ahead of the meeting. The price of oil fell 1.6% to $67.40 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude, an international benchmark, fell 1.4% to $70.67 per barrel. Prices have recovered from a slump to just above $62 for New York Mercantile Exchange crude on Aug. 20.