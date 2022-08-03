Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington

If Herrera Beutler and Newhouse ultimately advance to the general election ballot as Valadao did, it will be in large part due to the mechanics of the top two primary, said Cornell Clayton, director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy at Washington State University.

“The top two primary is designed to favor more moderate candidates and make it more difficult for the extremes in either party to primary moderate candidates,” he said.

The number of Republican candidates in these particular two races gave an advantage to Democrats' chances in claiming one of the top two spots, leaving the Republican vote split, Clayton notes. Herrera Beutler faced eight opponents, half of whom are Republicans, and Newhouse faced seven, including six Republicans.

“There is a slight incumbent advantage among those Republicans,” Clayton said.

Herrera Beutler, who represents the 3rd Congressional District in the southwestern part of the state, had about 25% of the vote Tuesday night, and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez captured nearly 32%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at 20%.

“Right now, I am focused on making sure not to get out over my skis,” Herrera Beutler, who is seeking her seventh term, said in a Zoom news conference with reporters Tuesday night. “I’m excited about the numbers but we’re not done yet, we still have more votes to count.”

Kent Tweeted Wednesday that dozens of precincts haven't reported their tallies yet and that "there's still a pathway."

Rep. Dan Newhouse, the four-term incumbent in the 4th Congressional District in central Washington, had just over 27% of the vote in early returns, followed by Democrat Doug White, who had about 26%. Loren Culp, a Trump-endorsed former small town police chief who lost the 2020 governor’s race to Democrat Jay Inslee, was just under 22%.

Culp noted on Facebook that the difference between first and third place is a difference of just over 4,100 votes.

“The race is tight and more than half of the vote is still out!” he wrote.

Counties in both districts are expected to update their tallies later Wednesday afternoon and evening, and most counties will post updates daily until all of the votes are counted.