OpenAI boss 'heartened' by talks with world leaders over will to contain AI risks

“With the great opportunities of this incredible technology, there are also many risks to humanity and to the independence of human beings in the future,” Herzog told Altman. “We have to make sure that this development is used for the wellness of humanity.”

Israel has emerged in recent years as a tech leader, with the industry producing some noteworthy technology used across the globe.

Among its more controversial exports has been Pegasus, a powerful and sophisticated spyware product by the Israeli company NSO, which critics say has been used by authoritarian countries to spy on activists and dissidents. The Israeli military also has begun using artificial intelligence for certain tasks, including crowd control procedures.

Altman has met with world leaders including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Altman tweeted that he heads to Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, India, and South Korea this week.