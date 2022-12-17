Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says

Years later, an Atomic Energy Commission lawyer concluded after an internal review that “the system failed" and a “substantial injustice was done to a loyal American," according to the secretary's order.

Granholm said the commission's decision was driven by a desire among its political leadership to “discredit Oppenheimer in public debates over nuclear weapons policy.”

“Such political motives must have no place in our personnel security process," she wrote.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont applauded the reversal, saying the 1954 decision followed a “manifestly unjust and unethical hearing that would be resoundingly condemned today.”

“This decision reaffirms that government scientists, whether renowned like Oppenheimer or a technician doing his or her daily job — including those willing to raise safety concerns or to express unpopular opinions on matters of national security — can do so freely and that their cases will be fairly reviewed based on facts, not personal animus or politics," Leahy said in a statement.

The decision comes as the story of Oppenheimer is headed to the big screen. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" film is expected to be released in theaters in July. It's based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," and stars Cillian Murphy in the title role.

