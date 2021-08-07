Opponents of France's virus passes protest for 4th week

Polls show that most people in France support the health passes, which are issued to individuals either vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have proof of recovering from COVID-19 or negative results from a recent test.

Opponents say the pass requirement limits their movements outside home and implicitly renders vaccines obligatory.

Over 36 million people in France — about 54% of the population — are fully vaccinated. At least 7 million have gotten their first vaccine shot since French President Emmanuel Macron announced the health pass on July 12.

France is registering over 21,000 new confirmed virus cases daily, a steep climb from one month ago. More than 112,000 people with the virus have died in the country since the start of the pandemic.

A growing number of European countries have started implemented virus pass requirements, each with slightly different rules.

Protests have been held last month in neighboring Italy against a pass to access indoor dining, gyms, theaters, cinemas and other gathering places. The so-called “Green Pass” entered into force on Friday.

Denmark pioneered vaccine passes with little resistance. In Austria, the pass is needed to enter into restaurants, theatres, hotels, sports facilities and hairdressers.

Anti-Vax protesters gather to protest against the vaccine and the vaccine passport, during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Some thousands of people are expected to march in Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against a special virus pass and what they see as restrictions of personal freedoms. (AP Photo / Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

