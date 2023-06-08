Opposition coalition wins majority in Guinea-Bissau parliament

Embalo has consolidated his grip on power since his controversial inauguration. He's cracked down on civic freedoms, while government bodies have lost significant independence, according to analysts. He dissolved parliament in May 2022 and postponed the legislative elections originally scheduled for the following December.

While there were concerns of unrest if MADEM G-15 did not secure a majority in Sunday's election, the capital appeared calm as people celebrating on the streets Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference after the results were announced, the ruling party's president, Braima Camara, said he called the opposition to offer congratulations. "The people elected me to be in opposition and we are going to be in opposition to do our job,” Camara said.

The head of Terra Ranka, Domingos Simoes Pereira, said the win meant the coalition parties now had a huge responsibility on their shoulders.

The results could be good for democracy and might provide some stability, according to analysts.

“This significantly strengthens the hand of the opposition coalition and leaves the ruling party weakened,” said Lucia Bird Ruiz Benitez de Lugo, director of the West Africa Observatory at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

The big question now is who will be appointed prime minister and how it will impact the government going forward, she said.