Oprah, Prince Harry reunite for Apple TV+ mental health show

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

Winfrey and the duke are the series' co-creators and executive producers. The announcement comes roughly two months after Winfrey's explosive sitdown interview with Harry and his wife, Meghan.

Harry and his wife Meghan have dived heavily into streaming in their post-royal life, signing a deal with Netflix. Meghan has also narrated a documentary for Disney+.