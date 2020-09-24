Order forces Census to do more visits, rely less on records

The temporary restraining order was requested by a coalition of cities, counties and civil rights groups whose lawsuit demanded the Census Bureau restore its previous plan for finishing the census at the end of October. The coalition argued that a revised plan to end operations at the end of September would cause the Census Bureau to overlook minority communities, leading to an inaccurate count.

But the Census Bureau says it won’t be able to make a Dec. 31 deadline for turning in the numbers that determine how many congressional seats each state gets if field operations are extended an extra month.

Two states asked Wednesday to join the lawsuit in opposition of the temporary restraining order. Louisiana and Mississippi said that by preventing the Census Bureau from winding down operations in areas that are completed or near completion, the judge is keeping resources from being sent to lagging states like Louisiana, which is 91.1% complete, or Mississippi, where the completion rate is 91.8%. The current rate for the U.S. is 96.2%.

Plaintiffs allege the schedule was shortened to accommodate a directive from President Donald Trump, which tried to exclude people in the country illegally from the count used for congressional apportionment.

A three-judge panel in New York found Trump's directive unlawful this month and blocked it. The Trump administration then asked the Supreme Court for fast action on an appeal and asked district judges to suspend their orders meanwhile. Civil rights groups and states led by New York countered in court papers Wednesday that there is no need to suspend since the government isn't being harmed while appealing.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform asked for a briefing from Census Bureau officials after her committee obtained a script used by census takers when calling homeless shelters. The script says that among the questions census takers would ask shelter residents during visits was their citizenship status. There is no citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked it from being added last year.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP