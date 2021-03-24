Orders for manufactured goods tumbled 1.1% last month

But orders for autos and auto parts slumped 8.7% with numerous plants shutdown due to a global shortage of semiconductors, a critical component used in cars and trucks.

The 0.8% decline in demand for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, the category that serves as a proxy for business investment plans, was blamed on weather disruptions. Economists predicted a rebound in coming moths as businesses boost their investment spending in response to falling virus cases and President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion support package.

“With the weather returning to seasonal norms and the next fiscal stimulus payments already being distributed, orders likely will rebound in March,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. “With corporate borrowing costs still close to historic lows ... we expect investment to continue expanding at a robust pace over the coming months.”

Hunter expects an annualized gain in business equipment investment of 10% to 15% in the first quarter.

The report Wednesday showed that excluding transportation, orders would still have fallen by 0.9% in February. Demand for primary metals such as steel slipped 0.5% while orders for machinery fell 0.6%. Demand for computers and related products declined 1.9%.