Oregon, Penn State amass 55 points to set Big Ten title game 1st-half scoring record

Oregon and Penn State piled up seven touchdowns, 537 yards, 28 first downs and 55 points in the Big Ten title game
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel warms up before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

39 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oregon and Penn State piled up seven touchdowns, 537 yards, 28 first downs and 55 points in the Big Ten title game Saturday night.

That was in the first half.

The top-ranked Ducks headed into halftime with a 31-24 lead. The 55 points broke a first-half scoring record for the title game that had belonged to Nebraska and Wisconsin, who combined for 52 points in 2012.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel had 157 yards and three touchdowns by the half. Penn State's Drew Allar had thrown for 154 yards and two scores.

The teams only needed a touch more than 28 minutes to blow past the over/under for the full game: 51 points.

Even with all that offense, the teams did combine for three punts. Also, Oregon forced a turnover. Dontae Manning picked off Allar and returned it to the Penn State 1 to set up a touchdown that made it 28-10 early in the second.

Still, this half will not be remembered for defense — a reality best illustrated when a gassed Penn State linebacker, Kobe King, leaned over and threw up in his end zon e in the first quarter while the Ducks were driving for what would be their second TD.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) celebrates after a 7-yard touchdown run during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs up field during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Oregon running back Jordan James (20) is tackled by Penn State linebacker Kobe King (41) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

