Oregon State bounces Oklahoma State, Cunningham from NCAAs

Oregon State went ahead 26-15 after an early 22-6 run.

A 3-pointer by Lucas rolled out, then in to give the Beavers a 32-19 edge. Minutes later, Lucas drove took contact, drew a foul and scored in close, energizing the Oregon State fans. His free throw pushed Oregon State's lead to 38-22. The Beavers led 44-30 at halftime.

Oklahoma State began pressuring late in the first half with some success, and it continued in the second half. Cunningham made two 3-pointers in the opening minutes — the second of which cut Oregon State's lead to 50-42.

The Cowboys got as close as two points on a basket by Cunningham before Oregon State responded and went up 11, leading the players to exhort their fans during an Oklahoma State timeout with about five minutes to play.

Oklahoma State made one last rally. Boone made a 3-pointer, then Cunningham stole the ball and made a 3 to trim Oregon State's lead to 70-67 with 3:39 remaining. Oregon State pulled away at the free-throw line.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) applies pressure to Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya