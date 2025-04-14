Organizers unveil sleek metallic torches for Milan-Cortina Olympics and Paralympics

“The design of the torch is intended to enhance the flame itself, the true essence of the torch relay,” organizers said. “The idea is to direct focus towards the flame, leaving the torch almost in the background. By concentrating on the simplicity of the design, the flame becomes the main protagonist.”

The Olympic flame will arrive in Rome on Dec. 4 and will begin its journey across Italy two days later.

The 2026 Games run Feb. 6-22 and the Paralympics run March 6-15.

The torches, which were designed by Italian architect Carlo Ratti, were displayed at joint presentations at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, and in Milan.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP