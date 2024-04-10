Orioles are calling up top prospect Jackson Holliday, AP source says

Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 amateur draft out of high school in Oklahoma and breezed through the minor leagues, narrowly missing out on a spot on the Orioles' opening-day roster last month. The 20-year-old infielder hit .333 with two home runs and five doubles in 42 at-bats during a short stint with Triple-A Norfolk this season.

Holliday is a son of seven-time All-Star and 2007 NL batting champion Matt Holliday.

The timing of Holliday's call-up is early enough for him to receive a full year of service time. The Orioles would receive an extra pick following the first round of the 2025 amateur draft if Holliday remains in the major leagues for the rest of this season and wins AL Rookie of the Year or finishes among the top three in MVP voting.

Holliday is the game's top-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

ESPN first reported the move.

___

