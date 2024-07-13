Orioles' Heston Kjerstad goes on the 7-day concussion list a day after being hit in the head

The Baltimore Orioles put outfielder Heston Kjerstad on the seven-day concussion injured list, less than 24 hours after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles put outfielder Heston Kjerstad on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday, less than 24 hours after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch.

The Orioles initially penciled in Kjerstad to start Saturday against the New York Yankees, but then they released a revised lineup without him. Moments before the beginning of the game, they announced his move to the IL. Baltimore recalled outfielder Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk.

With only a couple of games left before the All-Star break, the Orioles also optioned starting pitcher Cade Povich to Norfolk and selected the contract of right-hander Vinny Nottoli from Norfolk.

The Yankees put catcher Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL with a left quad strain and recalled catcher Carlos Narváez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Kjerstad was hit around the ear flap by a 97 mph pitch from New York's Clay Holmes in the bottom of the ninth Friday night. Benches cleared soon after that. The Yankees eventually closed out a 4-1 victory.

New York manager Aaron Boone said he and Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde spoke afterward and the conversation went “fine.”

