Orioles hit 4 homers in 7-4 victory over Blue Jays

The first two Toronto batters of the ninth reached on an error and a single against Bautista. Then the big right-hander struck out Teoscar Hernández and got Bo Bichette to bounce into a double play to secure his fifth save.

Yusei Kikuchi (4-6) allowed five runs and six hits in five-plus innings for the Blue Jays. Lyles yielded two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, the longest in the AL this year.

Baltimore has won six of seven.

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (hip) threw a bullpen session Sunday, and manager John Schneider said his next step is either live batting practice or a rehab start. ... Schneider said LHP Tim Mayza (shoulder) could be back with the team in three weeks.

Orioles: Hays (side) returned to the lineup after missing four games. ... Baltimore recalled RHP Louis Head from Triple-A Norfolk, and INF Rylan Bannon was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

All-Star Alek Manoah (12-5) takes the mound for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night against Baltimore's Kyle Bradish (1-4).

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates after his home run as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, left, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)