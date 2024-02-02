Orioles land their ace, acquiring All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee

Burnes, who turned 29 in October, went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA last year. The previous three seasons, he had an ERA under 3.00, including when he went 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA in 2021.

He joins a Baltimore rotation that was good enough to help the team win 101 games last season — but remained more of a question mark than some other areas on the roster.

Kyle Bradish and rookie Grayson Rodriguez pitched well down the stretch in 2023, and now Burnes arrives as someone who can clearly be an ace when he’s pitching to his potential.

Baltimore is sending the 25-year-old Hall to the Brewers after he went 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA last season. Ortiz is ranked as baseball's No. 63 prospect.

